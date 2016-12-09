SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Conte is best boss, Tiger needs to quit, stop picking South Africans to play for England

The manager prepared to admit he was wrong and put things right is now leading the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was considered a candidate for the sack after a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal towards the end of September.

Tiger Woods should protect his legacy by quitting professional golf.

But he changed tack to a three-man defence with wing backs and Chelsea are now top.

Sure they rode their luck and enjoyed the company of another shocking referee at the weekend, but the Blues are defensively sound and potent going forward. And they have N’Golo Kante, the real player-of-the-season from 2015-16.

Meanwhile Manchester City and Liverpool are held up by stubborn managers who believe a strong defence and a decent goalkeeper are just optional extras.

WOODS NEEDS TO QUIT CLUBBING

South African Keaton Jennings shouldn't play for England.

Tiger Woods needs to quit golf for good. It would be a great story if he came back fit and strong and won another major, but it isn’t going to happen. Those seeking positives from an average performance in a glorified exhibition event in the Bahamas are kidding themselves.

Woods might be good enough to compete on the US PGA tour, but he’d be a journeyman player and who wants to remember him like that apart from soppy romantics?

STOP PICKING SOUTH AFRICANS

Keaton Jennings isn’t English. He played for South African youth teams right up to under 19 level and he still speaks with a broad South African accent. That makes him South African, not an England Test cricketer.