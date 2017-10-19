SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Coleman is not as good as the O’Neills

So the senior players in the Welsh team have begged Chris Coleman to stay on as manager.

Why’s that then? Are they happy to be mediocre? Wales have just failed to progress from an easy World Cup qualifying group after losing at home to the worst Republic of Ireland team in recent history despite the presence of a world class superstar in their squad. They lost to a team managed by dinosaur Martin O’Neill whose best player is the distinctly average James McClean.

Michael O'Neill is a better manager Chris Coleman.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is a far superior manager to Coleman. He could still make the World Cup Finals in Russia next year even though his star strikers either play in League One or for QPR Reserves.

Coleman might be regretting not taking a club job when his stock was high after the last Euros.

He will never reach such heights again and nor will Wales.