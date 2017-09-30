Show that you #LovePeterborough

When you consider the amount of flytipping we encounter each year across Peterborough you’d be forgiven for thinking it is the work of many, writes Rob Hill, Head of the Prevention and Enforcement Service.

In reality I think it’s quite the opposite and that it’s actually the minority who are ruining the look of the city for everyone else and wasting hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ money every year.

Flytipping is a blight on our communities and like you, we want to stop it.

We - the council, police and fire with the help of Cross Keys Homes - have launched a new campaign; it’s called #LovePeterborough and its aim is simple - to prevent and reduce flytipping. We know we won’t be able to stop it completely but hopefully it can be reduced and managed.

Our focus is on prevention - not enforcement - although both of course are important.

Through a series of preventative events and better messaging and communication we hope to see the difference that everyone wants.

Nobody wants to see flytipped waste outside their house, nobody wants to see the fire service being called to flytips that have been deliberately set alight and nobody wants to see their money being spent on clearing it up. Our message is clear; flytipping is illegal and will no longer be acceptable in Peterborough.

The first of the events we have planned involves placing community freighters across the city. And by community freighters we mean a bin lorry (pictured), but with a difference. They’ll be stationary, in six different locations across three Saturdays in September and October, and it’ll be up to you to bring along your unwanted items and dispose of them, for free.

This Saturday (September 30) we will be in Welland and Paston; on Saturday, October 7, in New England and Dogsthorpe; and on Saturday, October 14, we will be in Ravensthorpe and Gladstone. Full details are on our website www.peterborough.gov.uk/lovepboro.

But don’t get these community freighters confused with the bulky waste collection service offered by the council and Amey. Our freighters are one off events to kick start our campaign.

You may have heard that the council will soon be trialling free bulky waste collections, plus small items can already be collected for free. And don’t forget we have the Household Recycling Centre in Dogsthorpe where you can bring along your waste for free too - and this is being replaced by a bigger and better centre. These services, together with our campaign and the many other free options such as charity shops and websites, means there really is no excuse to flytip.

Although we are going with a preventative approach we understand that enforcement will still be a part of our campaign and it’s important that people know the consequences of their waste being flytipped - even if you didn’t do it.

Did you know that you could unknowingly end up with a criminal record and face receiving a fine if a rogue trader dumps your waste illegally? We want anyone in Peterborough who is having work done to their house or has hired a company to get rid of waste to check the vehicle registration or company name to see if they are an active waste carriers licence.

Again, more information about this is on our website.

And finally we want to make sure that everyone knows where, how and what to report if they see flytipping. You can report it by calling 01733 747474 or @Ask_PCC.

The more information we have, the more successful we will be at prosecuting these few who think it’s ok to flytip.

So if you see your neighbour flytipping - tell us, if you see someone on the street flytipping - tell us, and if you drive past someone flytipping - tell us.