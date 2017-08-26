Peterborough has it all from beer to opera - Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich

I often use my column to talk about how we are striving to improve life in Peterborough for all, whether it’s investment in the city centre or plans to generate new jobs or housing.

Equally important, is making sure our city is a great place to live, and the kind of place people want to visit.

We’re in the midst of one of the busiest periods of our events calendar and this week has seen the return of one of the city’s most popular events.

Thousands of visitors from far and wide will be attending the Peterborough CAMRA Beer Festival over the course of five days, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Many of the breweries who make up the festival are local to the area and I met with one, Mile Tree Brewery, last week.

The brewery is relocating from Wisbech to Peterborough and is toasting the move by dedicating a beer to the city.

I met with Richard from the brewery and he told me the beer’s name, Quays, was inspired by the new Fletton Quays development as he wanted to link to Peterborough’s growth. I’ll raise a glass to that!

There is lots more to look forward to in the city over the next few weeks.

Rare and specialist vehicles will be being given some TLC by their owners ahead of the Peterborough Classic and Vintage Vehicle show at the Embankment on September 2 and 3.

It is the fourth year for this popular event, with more vehicles lined up than ever before; everything from Fords to Ferraris, Jeeps to Jaguars, motorcycles and military vehicles too.

If you’re not a vehicle enthusiast don’t worry, there are lots of family activities too.

The show also takes place on the same weekend as Vivacity’s Key Feste, so plenty to see and do for all the family.

The Peterborough Italian Festival returns to Cathedral Square over the weekend of September 9 and 10 and this year’s special guest will be celebrity chef and restaurateur Aldo Zilli.

The festival has gone from strength to strength over the past nine years and this year there will also be a performance of Verdi’s A Masked Ball by Peterborough Opera, music and dance from Laboratorio Orafolk, and theatre from Shakespeare in Italy. This will, of course, be featured alongside a celebration of Italian food and drink.

In October, we move on from the Mediterranean and motorcycles, to miles and half marathons as the Perkins Great Eastern Run takes place on Sunday 8 October.

With less than 50 days to go, the countdown is on for this year’s race so make sure you get online and register if you want to take part in one of the city’s biggest events.

Nervous tension will again be high in secondary schools and academies today as GCSE results are released. Good luck to all the young people collecting their results.

Last week’s A-level results show the huge strides being made by schools and academies to improve education in Peterborough, and well done to all those involved.

The overall pass rate climbed to 98.7 per cent – an improvement of 0.6 per cent on last year’s results, and once again above the national average. More students than ever before are also achieving the higher grades, which is fantastic.

Regardless of the grades you achieve, it’s important to remember there is plenty of support and advice available.

Careers advice is available at the Youth Access Hub at City College Peterborough on Brook Street on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout August from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Young people can drop in or call (01733) 864500.

If you’re ready to study for an apprenticeship, then a good place to start is the website for young people managed by The Skills Service www.standoutskills.co.uk.

Making choices about your next steps can be daunting, so take advantage of the help and support which is on offer.