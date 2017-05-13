Paramedic Paparazzo: Still marching on

I took this week’s original at a Stop The Cuts demonstration in 1980, and the reunion in June 2016, writes Chris Porsz

Brian Keegan (purple placard) was in Bridge Street in 1980 with wife Hilary in blue, daughter Nicky (yellow placard) and son Joe, ( blond hair) in 1980. Brian was a Labour councillor and a civil engineer for Anglian Water and now retired. Nicky has two children and works for Anglian Water and Joe has two children and works for Cambridgeshire County Council.

The reunion

Harmesh Lakhanpaul ( in green) was a councillor and has three children and seven grandchildren. He was director of the Peterborough Racial Equality Council for 14 years and awarded an OBE for services to community relations. The man in black is Rex Humphrey with his son Jake (red hat) who is now the well known TV sports presenter.

The 2016 image shows Brian with Nicky, Jo and Harmesh.