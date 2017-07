Pat Fovargue used to take son Casey Tucker to get his hair trimmed at Stan’s Saloon in Gladstone Street once a month, when I photographed them in 1980..

She said: “I think Casey was about 10 in the picture.

“He used to love visiting the barbers to see their dog, Prince.”

Pat was living in sheltered housing in the city when I caught up for the reunion photo, and Casey, who visits her regularly, now works for an insurance company.