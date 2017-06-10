Paramedic Paparazzo: A cuppa with the deli lady

My 1980 photo shows Piera and Oreste Bianchi, who moved from Italy to England in 1954 and initially worked at Oreste’s sister’s delicatessen in Bedford. They moved to Peterborough and opened their own Italian delicatessen in 1964, which sold cured meats, pasta, olive oils, wine and freshly ground coffee.

They sold the shop in 1985 and Oreste, who was the Italian Consulate for Peterborough, died in 1990. They had three children, who all still live in Peterborough. Their son Paolo ran an Italian restaurant, I Ristorante Toscanini, in the city for 20 years.

Piera in 2016

The shop has long gone so when we met up again Piera made me a cup of coffee in her home.