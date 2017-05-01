Making city smarter place to live

There’s nothing that frustrates me more than the minority of people who think it’s acceptable to dump or drop their waste wherever they please, writes Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich.

Clearing up dropped litter costs Peterborough council taxpayers a staggering £1 million a year.

Dealing with fly-tipping costs a further £250,000 to pay for removal and disposal.

That’s money that could be spent on better things to support and improve our communities.

I’ve written in recent weeks about how we are increasing the level of enforcement around these issues.

Last year we announced that we would introduce an annual deep clean of the city, on top of the work that crews do on a day-to- day basis.

The annual clean-up targets grot spots across all wards with crews out litter-picking, removing fly-tipping and clearing graffiti.

We’re now three weeks into this year’s effort and already 30 tonnes of waste has been cleared.

So far, crews from Amey have clocked-up over 600 hours removing more than three tonnes of detritus on some days.

This deep clean means we can target persistent problem areas and draws on the information we glean from residents across the year on the issues that matter most to them.

Last year more than 100 tonnes of litter was removed, and with this year’s haul set to be even bigger, residents are reminded to report any persistent problem areas.

Having clean and tidy streets, neighbourhoods and parks is an important part of making sure Peterborough is a great place to live, work and visit.

We mustn’t forget that local people can do their bit too.

There are various services like the Household Recycling Centre at Dogsthorpe where people can dispose of unwanted items all year round.

To report fly-tipping and littering call the city council on 01733 747474 or send a report privately through the My Peterborough App which is available for iOS and on Android.

Residents can find out more about waste and recycling on the council’s website.

Earlier this week I had the pleasure of meeting with the team from Addison Lee who will be creating 250 jobs in Peterborough.

Addison Lee has just announced it will be opening a customer service centre in Hampton and is now recruiting for these roles.

It owns one of the UK’s largest vehicle fleets and operates in the US, Europe and Asia.

I am sure many of you will have heard of the name, particularly if you’ve been to London and seen their cars on the roads.

Addison Lee will not be bringing a private hire taxi service to Peterborough, but to have the company relocate part of its operation from London, as it prepares for future growth, is a real coup for the city.

I am sure applications for these roles will be flooding in as it seems a great, fun company to work for. Head to www.yourjourneystartshere.co.uk if you are interested.

Moving from four wheels to two feet, and the free running sessions for the Healthy Peterborough campaign will begin again in May.

These were a popular activity when they first took place last year giving people the chance to get active and run with other people, no matter what their ability.

These hour long sessions will take place at Peterborough Athletics Track on the Embankment on Wednesday mornings and lunchtimes from May 3 to July 5.

Email info@run4fun.co.uk to find out more.