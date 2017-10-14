Let’s tap into the positive in city

As Benny Hill might have once said, knockers are everywhere these days.

You pick up a paper and Piers Moron (oops) is always ranting about something or someone, forcing his narrow view of the world down other people’s throats.

Katie Hopkins, the biggest self-publicist since, er, Piers Moron (oops), shouts opposite and inflammatory points of view from every media orifice; every incendiary utterance is intended to inflame and upset – it’s so negative and so predictable.

On social media, faceless TV ‘stars’ whose only skill is being semi-famous, offer marriage guidance advice to Coleen Rooney. You know the world has gone to hell in a handcart when Katie Price gives her view on the Ryanair saga, in between bouts of plastic surgery.

This is the world we have created, a place where everybody, however ridiculous, however unfairly pessimistic, can spout their unconstructive diatribe. It seems many people have forgotten how to be positive, how to celebrate the good, as well as the ugly in life.

So, let’s start the upbeat fightback right here with an event that showcases the best of the human spirit, the best of community – the Perkins Great Eastern Run.

A record turnout, saw almost 7,000 runners pound the streets of our city cheered on by thousands more from the pavements and verges around the course. The generosity of spirit is overwhelming; so many doing something for others, for causes, charities, lost friends and family; everybody doing something for somebody else, a real coming together of the very best of the human condition.

My company, ps media, was filming the official video for the race and hopefully you, your family or someone you know will be in it and inspire others to participate next year.

This event really is Peterborough at its very best, bringing different communities together for a common purpose, but whilst I want to remain positive, I think it could be improved upon.

Like Perkins, many local companies do get involved and help sponsor and support the race but I think many, many, more could play their part too.

Thomas Cook could give away holidays to the charity with the most people in fancy dress. Marshall’s could donate a Beamer to the person who raises the most money for good causes.

For smaller companies to get involved they could pay into a central charity pot and in return be allowed to circulate their wares amongst the crowd and around the course.

Out of town, elite athletes could be attracted with big prizes for completing the main race in under an hour and once all those enticements have swelled to runners to over 10,000, TV would then be interested in filming the race, and further helping put this city on the map for the right reasons.

The Great Eastern Run is beautiful and big but there is huge potential out there for it to be even bigger and even more inclusive.

It’s time to tap into this positive, Peterborough, phenomenon and use it as a force to do even more good.