EDITOR’S COMMENT: Time to take action on St Michael’s Gate business practices

St Michael’s Gate scandal has been covered extensively in the PT after we revealed how families are being evicted from their homes to make way for homeless families.

It’s not fair and it’s not right but it is entirely legal. The city council says it has been pushed between a rock and a hard place and our view on this has been stated many times.

This week we launched a petition calling on the government to take action to stop deals like this, that have such a huge impact on many, many families, happening again.

We may not get the 100,000 signatures we need but it is vital to do something. Some would say it’s an impossible target - and it may be - but we hope that by getting as many signatures as possible awareness of these business practices will grow and councils will be prevented from moving their homeless families into another authority’s area by effectively turfing out existing tenants.

MP Stewart Jackson has secured a Parliamentary debate on the issue and the situation in Peterborough - a vitally important step in bringing this to the government’s attention and getting action. As we all prepare for the Christmas break, we spare a thought to those families that have had to spend recent days and weeks finding somewhere new to live and those who still face uncertainty.

We hope that despite everything they have a Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

On a wider note we at the PT would like to wish all our readers, advertisers and those we work closely with in all walks of local life a sincere happy Christmas.

