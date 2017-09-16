Curry in a hurry - all wrapped up

Can you believe it’s September already? The holiday season is over and the kids are back to school, writes Parveen The Spice Queen.

The new term has started and boy you can tell the difference with the traffic during the school run times.

Well, my school run days are well and truly over, my youngest, Cyrus, turned 20 last week.

So you would think that after years of school runs and packed lunches I would be free... but that’s not the case.

Yep, I am still doing packed lunches for Cyrus. Well that’s not completely true, every now and then he buys his lunch but if I make something he likes - he just takes it to work in a sandwich or wrap.

Yes, we are talking tandoori chicken, onion bhajis and even chicken masala wraps.

Last week I made what I call my 10 minute wonder dish - chilli eggs with potatoes - and yes, you guessed it, I made him a chilli egg wrap for lunch.

Follow the recipe and try it for yourself - just remember if you’re making a wrap, simply heat it through by placing into a warm frying pan then heat for 30 seconds each side.

INGREDIENTS

1 medium onion - thinly sliced

1 medium sized potato - peeled and thinly sliced

6 medium sized eggs

2 tomatoes - sliced

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp of chilli flakes

2 tsp of dried fenugreek leaves

3 tbsp vegetable cooking oil

2 tbsp of chopped fresh coriander

1 tsp salt

Method

Preparation time: 10 minutes.

Cooking time: 10 minutes.

Serves 2 - 4 People.

1. In a frying pan, add the oil and gently fry the sliced onions and potatoes for 5 minutes.

2. Add the sliced tomatoes, salt, chilli powder, chilli flakes and fenugreek leaves, then cook gently, stirring with a wooden spoon for 5 minutes until the onions are translucent and the potatoes nearly cooked.

3. In a bowl, beat the eggs then add the fresh coriander.

4. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and gently scramble for 2 to 3 minutes on a medium heat. Keep stirring to make sure that the eggs are thoroughly cooked.

5. For added flavour sprinkle with fresh coriander leaves when serving.

For a FREE spice bag to make this recipe email me via my website www.the-spicequeen.com

PARVEEN’S TOP TIPS

Add a handful of spring onions when you add the coriander, it will add to the taste as well as adding texture.

For a lighter version, you can make this same recipe without potatoes, just replace with double the amount of onions, they tend to taste slightly sweeter than this recipe but are still delicious.