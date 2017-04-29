Open day for support service

Support and treatment for drug and alcohol misuse was highlighted at open day last week at Aspire in Bridge Street.

A number of service users, staff and professionals attended, as well as Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders.

The event highlighted what the service, run by charity CGL, does towards reducing the stigma attached to problematic drug and alcohol use.

Neil Moore, building recovery in the community co-ordinator said: “The day was a huge success and it was great to see so many people engaging with the work we do, and how we help and support people in the community.”

Pictured (at the back) are Philip McKie, Tom Lydiate, Neil and Claire Grainger, and at the front are Denis O’Keeffe, Alex Tarasov and Emiliyan Marinov.