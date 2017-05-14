Open day at city mosque

The Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street held an open day last Sunday for both Muslims and non-Muslims.

The aim of the event was to try and educate residents about Islam and challenge the media’s coverage of terrorist attacks.

Mosque chairman Abdul Choudhuri, pictured with Dr Mohammad Nawaz, said a “few twisted minded people,” who are labelled as Muslims, become involved in terrorist activities, such as the recent attack at Westminster.

Mr Choudhuri added: “It is indeed very sad that the actions of a few criminal people has an undesirable effect on many Muslims.

“Our messages through our various programmes is to make non-Muslims aware that Islam is a religion of peace, harmony, love and friendship.”