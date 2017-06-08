Only one week left to find missing Huntingdonshire £1,000,000 lottery winner

There’s just one week left for the owner of an unclaimed £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner to come forward and grab their prize!

The lucky but elusive winner bought their EuroMillions ticket in Huntingdonshire for the draw on 16 December 2016, but has still to check their ticket which bears the winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code VGJT 07021.

The National Lottery has called in St Neots Rangers, Sustrans Leisure Cycling Group, to help ‘pedal’ the urgent news of the missing £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner from Huntingdonshire.

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four UK millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday. For every EuroMillions line played, players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. Huntingdonshire’s missing ticket-holder only has until Wednesday June 14 2017 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “With just days to go we are hoping the Huntingdonshire cycling community will wheel-y get behind this search!

“The EuroMillions ticket was bought for the draw on 16 December when we were all wrapped up warm against the winter chill so try checking in the pockets of winter clothes, or in wallets, bags and even down the back of the sofa – someone could quite literally be sitting on a fortune and the clock is ticking! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their winnings.”

Delighted to join the millionaire hunt were Richard Cooper and John Handforth, volunteers who help Sustrans maintain and promote the National Cycle Network in the locality.

The National Lottery has called in St Neots Rangers, Sustrans Leisure Cycling Group, to help ‘pedal’ the urgent news of the missing £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner from Huntingdonshire.

Sustrans is the charity that’s making it easier for people to walk and cycle. In 2006 Sustrans received £50 million from the Big Lottery for the Connect2 Project, which transformed everyday travel in communities across the UK, creating new bridges and crossings to overcome busy roads, rivers and railways, and linking these to networks of walking and cycling routes.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, over £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.