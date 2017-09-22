One hospitalised after house fire in Peterborough

Three people were evacuated from a house fire in Peterborough yesterday, with one needing hospital treatment.

At 11.11am on Thursday, September 21, two crews from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a fire on Pittneys in Paston, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a detached bungalow. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Crews evacuated three casualties from the property, one of which was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The crews returned to their stations by 1.30pm.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.