One Bradley Lowery: Farewell to our little fighter

The world will say a final goodbye to six-year-old Bradley Lowery today as he is laid to rest at his funeral in Blackhall.

The Sunderland fan died last week after a long fight against neuroblastoma - and his touching journey was followed by thousands of people across the world. Today, as his family and friends say goodbye for now, we remember Bradley’s journey and send our best wishes to his loved ones. There’s only one Bradley Lowery.