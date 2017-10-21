Oktoberfest brings steins, Lederhosen and fun to city

A taste of Bavaria was brought to the banks of the River Nene with the first Peterborough Oktoberfest at the weekend.

The festival was held on Peterborough Embankment, with hundreds of revellers turning up to try German beer, sausages and other entertainment.

Oktoberfest 2017 at the Embankment EMN-171014-175945009

The event was held on Friday and Saturday to coincide with the world famous Oktoberfest in Munich, where thousands of litres of beer are sunk. The German event is the biggest beer festival in the world.

Many of the people visiting the Peterborough festival donned traditional Bavarian Lederhosen while enjoying a stein of beer. There was also entertainment - including an oompah band put on over the weekend on a large stage set up in the beer tent.

However, despite many enjoying the festival, there were complaints over the noise from staff at the nearby Key Theatre - with one person saying: “Our audience and cast were submitted to intolerable floor reverberations. The building literally shook.” No one from the Oktoberfest organising group responded to questions from the Peterborough Telegraph.

