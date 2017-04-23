‘Oh what a night’ at law dinner

Local solicitors, barristers and distinguished guests attended the Peterborough & District Law Society’s 87th Annual Dinner at the Haycock Hotel in Wansford.

Distinguished guests included Baroness Byford, of the House of Lords, the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, the vice-president of the Law Society of England and Wales, Joe Egan, and members of the local judiciary.

Kirstie Sowter, from Greenwoods Solicitors LLP, the society’s youngest ever president, welcomed guests.

She said she was looking forward to her challenging new role, with a “particular focus on encouraging professional relationships between senior and junior lawyers.”

The Undercover Singers performed for members with renditions of ‘That’s Amore’ and ‘Oh What a Night’, getting everyone on their feet.