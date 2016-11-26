Nurun’s new shop has flair

Former Apprentice star Nurun Ahmed has shown she has the flair for business as she opened up her new shop in Peterborough.

Nurun, who was a candidate on the BBC 1 show in 2014, opened the doors to Fusion Flair in the Westgate Arcade this week.

The store sells a mix of ethnic and Asian goods, gifts and fashions - and follows on from her successful market stall, which sells scarves. Nurun will still continue to run the market stall as well as her new shop.

As part of her business, Nurun has said she will donate a percentage of her profits to children’s brain charity Anna’s Hope, and founder of the charity Carole Hughes was on hand, along with Mayor David Sanders and Mohammed Hakim, chairman of the Bangladesh Wefare Association in Peterborough to cut the ribbon and open the store.

