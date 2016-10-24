Nursery staff and parents plan fundraiser for Mason - and businesses are urged to donate auction prizes

A fundraising dinner and auction is being planned to raise funds to help a young boy born with a range of complex health needs.

Mason Sallis, 3, has Pierre Robin sequence – which means he has a small lower jaw and large tongue which causes breathing difficulties.

He also has a cleft palate, rare skeletal disorder osteopathia striata with cranial sclerosis, and hydrocephalus – a build up of fluid on the brain.

Despite having a lot to contend with, Mason is happy, positive child who enjoys playing with his friends at The Children’s Garden nursery, in Broad Street, Stamford.

His mum Laura said: “Soon after Mason was born he had to have a trachestomy because he was struggling to breathe normally.

“This means there are a lot of things he can’t do currently – like go swimming – and his cleft palate makes eating and speaking difficult.

“But he is a happy child despite all of this. He has been going to nursery for around a year and it has really boosted his confidence.

“He loves playing with his friends there and the staff are great and very understanding and accomodating.”

Staff and other parents from the The Children’s Garden are planning a private fundraising event at The William Cecil, in Stamford, on Saturday, November 26.

Proceeds will be used to help buy a special supportive chair for Mason to use at nursery and a trike for him to have a home in Wittering, where lives with parents Laura and Tony Sallis and brothers Alfie, 4, and Teddy, six months.

They will also be used to purchase sensory equipment for all nursery children to enjoy.

Laura added: “Organising the event is a really lovely gesture from staff and fellow parents.”

Mason has already undergone several operations to try and close the hole in his palate.

His parents hope further surgery will be successful – and it will then be possible to consider removing Mason’s tracheostomy tube.

The organisers of the dinner, auction and raffle are hoping to raise around £4,000 on the night.

They are contacting local businesses asking for auction and raffle prize donations.

l If you would like to donate a prize, call nursery owners Claire and Ed Kenyon on 01780 752094.