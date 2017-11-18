Nursery children in Hampton visit care home residents

Pre-school children from The Hampton Day Nursery in Hampton Hargate visited residents at the Clayburn Court Care Home and enjoyed some seasonal activities together.

Children and elderly spent an afternoon decorating biscuits and colouring. The two age groups enjoyed each other’s company with many smiles and giggles as they played and talked about their favourite biscuits, colours and shapes.

Heidi Cassidy, Nursery Manager, said: “Meeting new people and having a variety of social interactions helps children build up their confidence, improve their social skills and better adapt to new environments.

“Mastering these skills early will not only support children through life, but also help them transition to school stress free.”

