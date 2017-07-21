Number of jobs at risk at Peterborough manufacturer increases to 210

Have your say

The number of jobs under threat at a leading Peterborough manufacturer has risen from 150 to 210.

Bosses of the Redring Xpelair Group, in Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate, had announced that 150 full-time workers were at risk under plans to shut the firm’s manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and office facilities from January next year.

Now the company has clarified its figures revealing that a further 60 part-time staff are also at risk.

It means that of the 250 Xpelair employees, 210 are at risk with the remaining 40 office and sales staff to be retained in Peterborough.

The company says the proposed closure, which comes three years after the firm invested £10 million on the site, is part of a national restructuring of the business that will allow it to grow internationally.

However, union leaders say the move is a shock and have begun talks in a bid to save jobs and ensure proper pension provision is in place.

Mark Plumb, regional officer for Unite, said: “It was devastating news for our members.

“We will be looking at opportunities to put forward to Redring to try and change their decision and mitigate any job losses.”

Rachelle Wilkins, regional officer for the GMB union, said: “This has come as a big shock to us all.

“Many staff have been here a long time, with some having 30, 40 or 50 years of service.

“Given the length of service of some staff, we will also be looking at pension provision.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “It is very disappointing news for the staff involved.

“I will be contacting the management the ensure they do all they can to help staff through this difficult time and to make sure this is more than required by law.”

Staff were told earlier this week about the proposals and senior managers have begun a consultation process with workers and trade union representatives.

The company, which is a global leader in electric water heating and manufactures and supplies ventilation products.

The move will further consolidate its operations within Glen Dimplex Heating & Ventilation (GDHV).

It will see the manufacturing role move to Ireland while the distribution and warehousing functions will relocate to Burnley.

Nitin Patel, chief executive, said: “Business decisions that directly impact the lives of our employees are extraordinarily difficult.

“This action is necessary, however, for the long-term health and competitiveness of GDHV and the Redring and Xpelair brands.”

The company says the £10 million investment in the Peterborough site will be superseded by the value to be gained from the restructure that will enable the company to grow internationally.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of the city’s economic development company, said: “Obviously, our thoughts are with those whose jobs are at risk.

“But we are not seeing a trend of job losses in Peterborough.

“We have to see the situation in the context of an internal company decision to restructure.

“There are plenty of investors looking to move into Peterborough and many companies here are creating jobs.”