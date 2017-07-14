No rubbish from Peterborough race team

There was no rubbish performances for a Peterborough team who impressed judges in their bin-based cart,

The Refuse Rocket team, from Viridor’s Peterborough ERF took part in the London round of the Red Bull Soap Box Derby at the weekend - eventually finishing in 30th place, and raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

The team built their racer out of a wheelie bin, and took it to London to compete against 71 other teams in the televised event.

Teams compete to race their creation down an obstacle-filled hill - but also have to impress judges with their creativity and a performance.

Along with racing for glory, they were also raising money for charity Anna’s Hope.

Team leader Lauren Cobby said: “There was a definite mix of fear and excitement within the team, not helped by the fact our race slot wasn’t until 3pm! It came around quickly though and before we knew it we were stood in the performance area dancing our hearts out to ‘My Old Man’s a Dustman’. The routine went down a storm and they got a score of 33 out 40 from the judges. Then with a massive push the Rocket was off.

“Dan (Nicholson, the driver) was amazing and did the team proud,” said Lauren.

“He and the Refuse Rocket made it to the finish line in one piece (after a bit of a hairy ride) with a very respectable time of 40.71 having achieved a top speed of 25mph.”

Overall, out of 72 competitors the Refuse Rocket came 30th which is amazing for a vehicle made only out of reclaimed materials.

The team not only had a great time they also raised awareness and funds for local children’s brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope.

Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope, said: “It was an amazing event to watch and I was so proud of the team and their performance. I am grateful that they chose to support Anna’s Hope and as a result we got some wonderful coverage on national television. So far, the team has also raised £840.”

“We had the best time,” said Lauren “and we would like to thank everyone who made it possible for us to take part.”