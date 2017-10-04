Night of sleeping rough in Peterborough raises more than £6,000 for YMCA

A night of sleeping rough in Peterborough helped raise more than £6,000 for the YMCA.

More than 45 people took part in the annual Sleep Easy event, sleeping out in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral to raise funds and awareness of the hardship which young homeless people endure on a sleeping rough at night.

YMCA Sleep Easy organisers with Stuart Orme and Mayor of Peterborough Coun. John Fox and Mayoress Judy Fox in the Peterborough Cathedral cloisters. EMN-170930-180705009

The money raised is equal to the amount raised at last year’s event.

Jonathan Martin, chief executive of the YMCA Trinity Group, which includes the local branch of the YMCA, said: “We were delighted with the response we had to our second Sleep Easy event. I’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who took part and spent the night out with us.

“Our ambition for the event, alongside the much needed fundraising, was to ensure that all participants came to fully understand the difficulties homeless people suffer.

“By raising this awareness we hope that everyone who took part will appreciate the support we can offer and how every contribution can make a significant difference to people.”

YMCA Sleep Easy at the Peterborough Cathedral cloisters. Megan Grinney in her box EMN-170930-180628009

YMCA Trinity Group has operated in the area since 1852 and provides services for over 450 residents a year, including practical help for young people in crisis.

The fundraising event saw participants sleeping on DIY cardboard beds from 7pm to 7am. All participants paid an entry fee of £10 that will contribute to the much needed funds to help the homeless young people supported by YMCA Trinity Group.

Georgina Key, Team Henson Crisp, who participated in Sleep Easy 2017, said: “We were delighted to sponsor the Sleep Easy 2017 event in Peterborough, raising awareness for such a significant issue in our community.

“Sleeping rough for one night - whilst the weather was reasonably kind to us - was still a humbling experience for all of our team.

YMCA Sleep Easy at the Peterborough Cathedral cloisters. PRC journalism students Carls Crawford and Jim Davison EMN-170930-180717009

“We hope the funds raised will make an impact to the lives of young people who are supported by YMCA Trinity Group in their time of need. We look forward to continuing our support for this invaluable charity.”

YMCA Trinity Group is a part of a federation of 113 independent YMCAs, forming the oldest and largest youth charity in the world.

If you are interested in making a donation or volunteering for YMCA Trinity Group visit www.theymca.org.uk.

YMCA Sleep Easy at the Peterborough Cathedral cloisters. Skanska volunteers Steve Biggs, Tim Henson and Zeke Rowe EMN-170930-180730009