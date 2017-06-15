New vice president for charitable trust

A new vice president has been appointed at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

The trust, which has been selected as one of Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox’s charities for this year has announced Dame Mary Archer DBE has agreed to take up the honorary role of Vice-President of the charity.

Dame Mary has a long-standing relationship with Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, fulfilling the roles of Chairman of Cambridge University Hospitals (the NHS Foundation Trust that runs Addenbrooke’s and the Rosie hospitals) from 2002-2012 and Vice-Chairman of Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust from 2005-2015.

Dame Mary is also President of Addenbrooke’s Abroad, Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust’s international staff volunteering programme, which she founded with senior hospital clinicians in 2006.

Dr Rosalind Smith, Chairman of Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust said: “The charity Trustees and I are delighted that Dame Mary has accepted this important role. We all feel that Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust will benefit hugely from her wisdom, energy and commitment.”

Dame Mary Archer said: “I am honoured and delighted to become Vice-President of Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust. I look forward to supporting the vision for Cambridge University Hospitals and the Biomedical Campus.”

To find out more about Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust please call 01223 217757, email hello@act4addenbrookes.org.uk or visit www.act4addenbrookes.org.uk