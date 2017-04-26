New St George’s Day tradition for city Scouts

Hundreds of scouts from across Peterborough gathered for a day of fun to celebrate St George’s Day.

In a change from tradition, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts held the activity day at Ferry Meadows, rather than a parade to the Cathedral to mark April 23.

The event, on Sunday, saw all the youngsters and leaders parade to start the event, with the cross of St George flown alongside flags from different groups across Peterborough, before the activities and games began.

Youngsters aged from six to 18 took part, with all the members taking part in a short multi-faith service and renewal of the scout promise following the parade.

The sun shone for the children, who were then able to take part in activities including foot darts and archery, as well as trying to scale a giant climbing wall that was set up.

Adam Pallister, spokesman for the Scouts in Peterborough, said: “We used to walk through the town to the Cathedral for a service, but Scouting in Peterborough now covers a range of faiths, and we did not want to exclude anyone one.

“We had a multi faith service at the start of the event, and told the story of St George.

“We had around 500 children taking part, with many taking the chance to get to know Scouts from other groups, who they may not get the chance to cross paths with on other occasions.

“They also got the chance to try activities they may not be able to try in an hour in a scout hut or school hall.

“We will get feedback from leaders and children, but it seems to have been a success - one girl said the worst part of the day was going home.”

