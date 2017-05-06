New sponsorship deal for East of England Arena and Events Centre

A regional waste company has just renewed its partnership with the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

Mick George Ltd, of Huntingdon, has agreed to continue its commercial sponsorship, which the company says is a “significant investment”.

It means Mick George keeps its status as the East of England Arena and Events Centre’s headline sponsor.

Stuart Costello, head of marketing at Mick George, said: “The East of England Arena and Events Centre is one of Peterborough’s most versatile indoor and outdoor facilities, which hosts a diverse range of entertainment, exhibitions and corporate occasions.

“We are proud of our affiliation with the arena and its staff, and are pleased to renew our partnership.”

Ian Strange, East of England Arena and Events Centre’s commercial manager, said: “Mick George Ltd is currently one of the East of England’s fastest growing businesses. It is a major success story and we are delighted to continue the partnership and our association with such a positive brand which, like ourselves, also values the importance of being an integral part of the regional community within which it operates.

Mr Strange added: “Last year we hosted Billy Connelly and imminently have Brian Cox, the world-renowned physicist, lined up to stage one of his epic live performances.

“Acts such as these draw in visitors from outside the local area, boosting Peterborough’s business economy.

“Our packed events schedule also features the return of shows such as the Carole Nash MCN Festival of Motorcycling.

“Our very own ‘Just Dogs Live’ and many more; there really is something for everyone.”