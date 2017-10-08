New sponsors hope Firework Fiesta in Peterborough will go off with a bang

New sponsors are hoping this years Firework Fiesta will go with a bang.

Britannia Fire and Security has come on board as headline sponsor for the spectacular firework display, and will take a leading role in supporting the event, together with sponsors Anglia Ruskin University.

The 40th Firework Fiesta will take place at the Peterborough Arena and Events Centre (formally the East of England Showground) on Saturday November 4. The event is organised by The Peterborough Rotary Club, and last year’s event raised £20,000 which was distributed to 26 charities and good causes in Peterborough.

More than 11,000 people attended the event last year.

Along with the firework display, there will be live music, fairground rides and other stalls.

Advance tickets are now on sale priced £3 for children aged under 15 (under 2 years are free); £7 for adults.

For more details, or to buy tickets, visit www.fireworkfiesta.com.