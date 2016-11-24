New Special Constables sworn in and ready to tackle Cambridgeshire street crime

Thirteen Special Constables were sworn into Cambridgeshire Constabulary in front of proud family and friends last night, Wednesday November 23.

The new recruits took the oath from Magistrate Ian Balmer and were congratulated by Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin.

They will balance shifts of voluntary policing with careers such as driving instructor, IT technician, and software analyst and will work across the county, in Peterborough, Cambridge, Fenland and Huntingdonshire.

The ceremony took place at force HQ in Huntingdon last night.

Along with Mr Baldwin and Mr Balmer, speeches were given by Head of the Special Constabulary Vic Kerlin and Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite, who finished by quoting Winston Churchill “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”.

Mr Baldwin said: “You have today sworn the oath to join our policing family by holding the position of Special Constable. In doing so you have promised to uphold the values that are integral to British policing: fairness, integrity and impartiality – according equal respect to all people.

“In your career as a Special Constable you will be faced with many challenges, you will be asked to go forward into situations most people would walk away from, you will witness good deeds but also the most appalling.

“In every situation you face you must do so remembering your oath, with fairness, integrity and impartiality. In doing so we will uphold the Peelian principles upon which British policing is built: that of policing by consent through engendering trust and confidence in those we are charged to serve and protect.”