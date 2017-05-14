New service to help reduce poverty

A new advisory service has been launched by Spurgeons Children’s Charity and Citizens Advice Peterborough (CAP) to help reduce poverty in Paston.

The new service is based at Spurgeons Honeyhill Children’s Centre in Chadburn, Paston. A CAP outreach advisor will be available between 8.30am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, as part of a 12 month pilot programme to make advice more accessible for people living in the area.

CAP chief executive Keith Jones said: “No problem is too big or small. We help with everything from money issues to problems at work, housing to consumer rights.”