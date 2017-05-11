New project in Peterborough to help survival of rare birds reaches completion

A new initiative to encourage the growth of wildlife at Peterborough’s Nene Park is flourishing

Called Meadows and Martins, the venture has been supported with an £18,000 grant from waste specialists Mick George.

The aim is provide a safe breeding area for the rare sand martins and encourage the growth of many wild flowers.

The funding has allowed the purchase of specialist Amazone Cut and Collect equipment to ensure the proper maintenance of grassland and meadows to encourage the growth of wildflowers.

And volunteers have helped create an extension to the sand martin bank of nest boxes, doubling the total number of chambers available for the nesting birds to 72.

Over the last few weeks a camera has been fitted into the back of one of the nest boxes so live footage can be captured and transmitted to the Visitor Centre to educate visitors and allow conservation monitoring.

Adrian Oates, head of fundraising at Nene Park Trust said: “Previously the nest boxes have been full of Sand Martins so we are confident the new features will be put to good use.

“Our Sand Martins will certainly enjoy feeding over the improved wildflower meadows.

“All this work wouldn’t have been possible without the kind contribution from the Mick George Community Fund.”

Jon Stump, finance director of Mick George, said: “Nene Park has a rich heritage in the local region, one which we’re pleased to be involved in, with a view to preserving.”

Related:

Firm’s cash gift will fund conservation work to attract rare birds to Peterborough park