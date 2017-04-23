New members join Rotary Club of Deepings.

The Rotary Club of the Deepings saw three new members join the family of Rotary last week.

President Carl Midgley welcomed Pippa Harnett, Steve Wells and Justin Gray, at the club’s meeting at the Goat Inn, Frognall.

Carl Midgley with Pippa Harnett

All three had visited on a number of occasions before and members were pleased to see them join the lively and active club.

They are all now looking forward to getting involved in the club’s busy programme.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Rotary Club of the Deepings should contact the secretary, John Slimmon on 01778 346618 or e-mail slimmon@sky.com