New look for Peterborough charity thanks to city company

Caring staff at a Peterborough company have been giving a new look to a charity’s vital support facilities.

Employees at BGL Group’s contact centre in Bretton spent their annual volunteering day supporting the Family Voice charity in Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Volunteers gave the front gates at the charity’s base a fresh lick of paint, cleared out the piled up rubbish from the garage and cleaned all the toys and playing equipment.

BGL’s community team has donated £1,000 to upgrade the charity’s caravan at Butlin’s in Skegness which is available for disadvantaged families.

The money donated has allowed the charity to paint the caravan, supply a new TV and buy toys for the children to play with.

John Ravenscroft, chairman of Family Voice, said: “We are very grateful for the support received from BGL.”

“They’ve made a huge difference to our centre here in Peterborough and given a fresh new look to our caravan in Skegness.

“Time away at the caravan can make a huge difference to families when they’re going through a difficult time and the changes made will positively impact a number of our beneficiaries.”