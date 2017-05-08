New jewellery store creates nine jobs in Peterborough

A new jewellery store has opened in Peterborough following a £300,000 investment.

Nine jobs have been created by Argento Jeweller, which has opened a 750sq ft store on the ground floor of the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The branch is located in the former Pandora store near Westgate Arcade and will stock top high street brands including Nomination and Olivia Burton as well as its own range of costume and silver jewellery.

Managing director Pete Boyle said: “We are delighted to have opened in Queensgate shopping centre where we have been able to create nine jobs.

“In 2017, we are planning on expanding into England and look forward to continuing to grow Argento within the UK.”

Argento has stores mainly in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Queensgate centre director Mark Broadhead said: “We’re delighted to welcome Argento to the centre and wish them all the very best in their expansion across England.

“Argento is a fantastic addition for Queensgate and they join us at an exciting time as we continue to expand our portfolio of global brands and improve the overall customer experience through our £8 million refurbishment programme.”

