New Huntingdonshire millionaire after 1,000,000 prize is claimed

Huntingdonshire has a new millionaire after a £1,000,000 Euromillions prize was claimed.

The Peterborough Telegraph last week featured an appeal from Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, for people to check their tickets after a prize, related to a ticket bought in the Huntingdonshire district, remained unclaimed.

This morning the company announced that the £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on March 14, 2017 has now been claimed.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win. It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.