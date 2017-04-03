New Huntingdonshire millionaire after 1,000,000 prize is claimed

Huntingdonshire has a new millionaire after a £1,000,000 Euromillions prize was claimed.
The Peterborough Telegraph last week featured an appeal from Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, for people to check their tickets after a prize, related to a ticket bought in the Huntingdonshire district, remained unclaimed.
This morning the company announced that the £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on March 14, 2017 has now been claimed.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win. It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”
Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.