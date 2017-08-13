New help for the vulnerable

A special service designed to give vulnerable people the independence to continue living in their own home is expanding into Peterborough.

The free Home Fire Safety check, which was launched by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of individuals living within their own homes.

In addition to fire safety in the home, the visits also cover: prevention of falls, staying well and warm, stopping smoking and help with not being a victim of crime.

Anyone who knows a loved one, friend or neighbour in the Peterborough area who would benefit from the service should fill out a short questionnaire at www.cambsfire.gov.uk or call an automated message line on 0800 917 9994.