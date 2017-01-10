New drop in sessions for Peterborough armed forces veterans

A weekly drop-in session open to all Armed Forces veterans and their families will run at Peterborough Town Hall.

The aim of the outreach service is to engage with the Armed Forces communities living in Peterborough to ensure they have access to any information and support they may need.

The Armed Forces community drop-in will primarily be a service to signpost ex-service personnel and their families to get advice from a range of public and third sector organisations.

The sessions will take place on an initial three month trial period at the Town Hall’s Members’ Lounge, on Bridge Street, Peterborough, from 9am to midday every Tuesday from now until the end of March.

Councillor John Fox, Peterborough’s armed forces champion and chairman of the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board, said: “These drop-in sessions are aimed at supporting our ex-service personnel community here in Peterborough. It is through our working relationships with groups and extensive networks that we can refer on to the appropriate service or services.

“This, for example, could be advice on gaining employment working with Peterborough Job Centre, with housing options or to talk to someone from organisations like Inspire Peterborough to get involved in disabled sport and other social activities.”

Members of the partnership board have already helped a number of people in Peterborough including a veteran who was injured during duty to get his own apartment and into full-time employment from being on the brink of homelessness.

The partnership board involves a number of organisations that support Forces personnel and veterans in the Peterborough area, and work together to bid for funds from the national Armed Forces Community Covenant grant scheme.

For further information visit the Armed Forces webpage on Peterborough City Council website - www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/councillors/armed-forces-champion/