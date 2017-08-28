New Dean of Peterborough withdraws from post a month after appointment publicly confirmed

The New Dean of Peterborough has withdrawn from the position just over a month after his appointment was publicly confirmed.

Rev Canon Tim Sledge said he had decided to step away for health reasons.

He stated: “I have informed Bishop Donald that I have decided to take a break from my ministry at this time on personal health grounds, and as such I have withdrawn from the role I had accepted at Peterborough Cathedral.

“I am very grateful to Bishop Donald for his understanding in the matter and to Bishop Tim for his ongoing support.”

The Rt Revd Donald Allister, Bishop of Peterborough, had previously stated that he was “delighted” by Canon Sledge’s appointment.

A selection panel will now reconvene in the next few weeks with a further update provided in September.

Canon Sledge’s appointment was revealed at a press conference on July 18 where he was confirmed as the successor to The Very Rev Charles Taylor who had retired.

Canon Sledge was the Vicar Of Romsey in the Diocese of Winchester and previously spent five years as a Mission Enabler in the Diocese of Peterborough.

Bishop of Winchester, the Rt Rev Tim Dakin, said: “It is absolutely right that Tim puts his health and wellbeing first. Here in the Diocese we will be providing him with all the support that he needs at this time.”

RELATED

VIDEO: New Dean of Peterborough revealed