New Dean of Peterborough revealed

The new Dean of Peterborough has been announced at the city Cathedral

The Revd Canon Tim Sledge was revealed as the successor to The Right Rev Charles Taylor at a press conference this morning.

The Very Rev Taylor announced his retirement a year ago. Since his announcement, Canon Jonathan Baker has been the acting Dean.

Canon Baker made the announcement this morning.

Canon Sledge is currently the Vicar Of Romsey in the Diocese of Winchester, a position he has held since 2008. Previous to that he spent five years as a Mission Enabler in the Diocese of Peterborough.

The Cathedral has faced financial challenges over the past year, with a number of redundancies made.