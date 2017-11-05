New Dean embraces cathedral challenge

The new Dean of Peterborough has said the team at the cathedral is making great progress in turning the historic building’s finances around.

Very Rev Chris Dalliston was announced as the new Dean yesterday. H leaves his post as Dean of Newcastle to take up the position.

During his time at Newcastle Cathedral he has overseen a number of improvements in the North East - and he said he was confident Peterborough Cathedral could turn their finances around. Peterborough Cathedral has had to make a number of redundancies and sell property to tackle ‘cashflow issues.’

Very Rev Dalliston said: “The team in place are already working really hard to build a sustainable future. They have already made great progress there is a clear plan laid out for what the future will hold and I hope that I can, from my experience working in cathedral ministry for 14 years, help the team move forward with confidence, and move forward with a new vision and really make this place sing.”

Very Rev Dalliston will be installed at a ceremony on January 20 - but while he will be making the move to Peterborough, wife Michelle will remain in Newcastle, as she currently serves as Team Rector in north Newcastle.

Very Rev Dalliston takes over from Very Rev Charles Taylor, who retired last year.

Earlier this year, Rev Tim Sledge was appointed as the new Dean - however, shortly after the announcement, he said he had to turn the post down due to health reasons.