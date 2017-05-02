New deal helps firm to grow its services

A newly-created company in Peterborough has just agreed a partnership with a larger business.

Web design and digital marketing Echo Web Solutions, which became a limited company last year before then moving on to the Peterborough Business Park at Lynch Wood, has teamed up with Microbyte.

It represents a huge leap forward for Echo, which has six employees.

The company was created in Peterborough by directors Zak Wattiez and Dustin Braband and has enjoyed a rapid growth and now has a client base across the UK and USA.

Mr Wattiez said: “As of this month we have partnered with IT solutions company Microbyte, which will allow us to work closely together and provide a combined service to our clients.

“It will give us access to more clients and allow us to offer more services.

“This partnership means we can provide our clients with a high quality, specialised combined service.

Mr Braband said: “Many clients view web services and IT as the same and although there is a crossover, the two companies provide different services.

“With this new collaboration, we can now provide a full range of IT services, from complex backup systems to cloud solutions, which will complement the web design, development and digital marketing we currently offer.

“This is why we have partnered with Microbyte as we are now able to offer our clients a complete service.

“The two teams can communicate with each other more efficiently and in a way that benefits us all.”