New deal for Peterborough-based vehicle technology firm

Vehicle technology firm Abax of Peterborough has just agreed a new deal with a security specialist.

Abax, based at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, has been asked to install its new Triplog system in 21 vehicles run by BusinessWatch.

Triplog ensures accurate mileage records to help companies save time and money and be compliant with HMRC tax regulations.

The deal had its origins in a meeting of Synergy BNI Peterborough networking group where regular attendees are

ABAX’s team viewer specialist Sam Craddock and BusinessWatch Peterborough branch director Cara Clarke.

Chris Miller, ABAX UK chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome BusinessWatch to the ABAX family.”

Cara said: “We are continuously looking to save money and be more efficient and Abax had the perfect solution in Triplog. We’ve saved time with improved reporting for personal and business mileage and we’ve saved money.”