New chairman for Peterborough based charity

A Peterborough based charity has appointed a new chairman.

Shine - which us based in Park Road, Peterborough, and supports people with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus - has announced Mark Noakes will be the next chairman.

Mark, currently Head of Logistics at Marks and Spencer, Castle Donington, Leicestershire, was appointed to the Board at the charity’s AGM in November. He is due to take up the role of Chair at the Shine Board meeting on 8th December.

Mark, from Ranmoor, Sheffield, has also worked for Amazon, Coca Cola, Findus and Cadburys and brings a wealth of experience in management and leadership, strategic planning, governance, organisational development and growth.

Although Mark had no direct links to Shine prior to his appointment, he has close links with a family who have a child with hydrocephalus, and also served on the Board of a Sheffield-based charity, which supports disadvantaged people back into work. Marks and Spencer is also known for its strong corporate social responsibility ethic.

Delighted by his appointment, Mark said: “I am looking forward to this challenge. I have been impressed already by the team of energised and dedicated people who really care and want to do the very best for Shine and its members. We have so much to do in a changing world!”

Mark takes up the reins from Richard Astle, who has served as the charity’s Chair for 13 years.