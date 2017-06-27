New awards to recognise Peterborough’s leading women

A new awards event is being held to celebrate the achievements of Peterborough’s leading women.

The deadline for entries for the Women Leaders Peterborough is June 30.

The awards ceremony will be held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre on November 10.

There are 14 categories of awards in which to compete.

They include overall female entrepreneur plus best woman leader in various sectors as well as those who have made the best impact in the community. The awards also include recognition for the Inspirational Male supporting a Women Leader.

The awards were started in Milton Keynes by Jan Flawn, founder of specialist neurological care provider, PJ Care, based in Bretton. She was winner of the national CBI First Women of Business Services award in 2013.

She said: “After winning I realised how important it was to celebrate the achievements of women.

“Although the gender gap is decreasing, it is still very much a man’s world when it comes to leadership and I wanted to celebrate the hard work and achievement of women who have overcome obstacles to get to where they are today, whether this is in the corporate environment or within their local community.

“There are a lot of women who don’t recognise the skills and support they give not to just their industry, but to others who they may have inspired. It’s about spreading skills and experience.”

Nominations are free and must be up to 500 words plus testimonials. Visit www.womenleadersmk.co.uk for details on how to nominate.