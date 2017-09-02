Netherton group’s gift from friends in Ukraine bring joy

There were smiles all round for members of the city’s Age UK Netherton Friendship group when they received gifts from Ukraine.

The parcels were sent to the Friendship group from a small Age UK branch in Chernigov, Ukraine and were brought to England by city couple, John and Rosie Sandall, who have just returned from their latest charity trip.

Netherton Friendship club leader, Marion Quinn, (pictured with some of the members and their gifts) said she was delighted that a firm friendship link has been established between the two groups.

“We very much enjoy sending and receiving gifts between our two groups,” said Marion.

“Although we are many miles apart, we all have similar problems as we get older. Having a friendship link means we are able to support one another and to find out how older people cope in other countries.”

Members of the Netherton group which meets at St Andrew’s Church hall, Ledbury Road, every Tuesday, are now starting to prepare Christmas gifts for their pensioner friends in Ukraine.

The gifts will be taken to Ukraine in January by John and Rosie, from Longthorpe, Peterborough, who run the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal to support people following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Picture: John Sandall