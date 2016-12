Children across Peterborough have been getting in to the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas by taking part in traditional Nativity plays and carol concerts - with scores of proud parents watching

Many of the city’s pupils took part in a variety of festive plays, concerts and other activities in the run up to the big day.

Isabella Parkinson, Tristan Mosz, Jacob Hickling, Jacob Wright and Macey Steels-Shevlane taking part in the foundation stage nativity play at Heritage Park primary school EMN-161212-160125009

Foundation stage children perform their nativity story at Sacred Heart RC primary school, Bretton nat16 EMN-161212-160113009

Foundation stage children perform their nativity story at Sacred Heart RC primary school, Bretton nat16 EMN-161212-160057009

Ormiston Meadows Academy pupils singing christmas carols in Serpentine Green shopping centre EMN-161112-185317009

Dogsthorpe infants school nativity play nat16 EMN-161012-104506009

Oakdale primary school Year 5 and 6 pupils taking part in their Christmas carol concert nat16 EMN-161219-182419009

Oakdale primary school Year 5 and 6 pupils taking part in their Christmas carol concert nat16 EMN-161219-182432009

CHristingle service at Woodston primary school . nat16 EMN-161219-182947009

Murrow primary academy Christmas Nativity play nat16 EMN-161219-182326009