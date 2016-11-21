National award for Peterborough and Stamford law firm

Peterborough and Stamford law firm Buckles Solicitors has just won a national industry accolade.

The firm, of Bourges Bourlevard, Peterborough, and St Mary’s Hill, in Stamford, has won the LawNet Excellence in Employee Engagement award.

Managing partner Colleen Gostick said: “We are thrilled at receiving this important award which recognises companies who are committed to building a people-focused organisation.

“The judges were looking for a well-thought out strategy linking employee engagement to the heart of the business.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Buckles for their continued hard work and support - together we make a formidable team.”

It is another highlight for Buckles in what has already been a successful 2016, with the firm celebrating a number of new appointments to various departments, including in its Spanish and French law offering,

The firm also celebrated a strategic alliance with long-standing relationship with Franco-Italian firm CastaldiPartners this summer, the opening of a new office in London and the launch of BucklesConnect – a service for lawyers and professionals wishing to access niches legal services offered by Buckles Solicitors LLP.

LawNet was established in 1989 to form a collaborative, non-competing national network where independent law firms could access big firm resources and benefit.