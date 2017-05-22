Muslims hold March for Peace in Peterborough

Hundreds of Muslims walked through the streets of Peterborough in a March for Peace.

The annual procession was held to mark the birthday of The Prophet Muhammed, with residents from Peterborough and across the country taking part in the walk.

City of Peterborough Peace Parade to celebrate the Life of Prophet Muhammad through West Town and Central Ward EMN-170522-103337009

Cars which took place in the parade were decorated specially, and banners were also carried by worshippers.

The main event of the day took place at the Faizan E Medina mosque in Gladstone Street, where scholars delivered lectures and melodious recitation from the Holy quran.

Along with the celebration of Muhammed’s birthday, the event was paying tribute to the life and works teacher and spiritual guide Shaykh Khawaja Sufi Muhammad Aslam R.A. His son Hazrat Sufi Riaz Ahmed Aslami presided over the gathering, and the special guest was his life time companion and chief successor Shaykh Khawaja Sufi Muhammad Asghar.

