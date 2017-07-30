Mural unveiled for anniversary of fire station

A wall mural to mark the 50th anniversary of Whittlesey Fire Station has been revealed at a surprise unveiling in front of the station’s firefighters.

The mural, designed by artists Tim Shuker-Yates (46) and Kyle Warwick (24) from the Girton Youth Project, was commissioned for the side wall of the station as part of this year’s 50th anniversary celebrations which included a popular open day in June.

The design was put together over a period of two weeks and the mural, which took about eight hours to paint, was covered by a giant dust sheet while it was being completed.

Station Commander Giles Grainger unveiled the design to firefighters - many of whom had not seen the mural until that point - during their drill night. He said: “I am proud that Whittlesey is the only fire station in the whole of the county to have commissioned a mural.

“The station means so much to everybody here and the community of Whittlesey which was demonstrated by the recent fantastic turnout we had for the open day in June, and I hope that this mural serves as a reminder to everybody in Whittlesey of the excellent service provided by all of our boys and girls at the station.”

Artists Tim and Kyle designed the mural to make it look as though the engine is moving by blurring around the edges to give a sense of movement.

Kyle said: “Street art is relevant to everyone and I am privileged and honoured to have been asked to design this mural for Whittlesey Fire Station.”

Tim said: “I really hope the people of Whittlesey will like it and that they have pride in the fire station, especially with its 50th anniversary.

“It’s nice to be involved with the fire service with their work with the local community.”