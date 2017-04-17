Mum’s delight with new home

Forty-five new affordable homes have been provided in New Road, Woodston, thanks to Cross Keys Homes.

The development consists of 31 affordable rented and 14 shared ownership homes. Cross Keys director of development and sales Nick Wright said: “In the current climate finding affordable housing is harder than ever so I am delighted that this new development has helped to give 45 families and individuals a place to call home, at a price they can afford.”

Katy Mumford moved into a shared ownership home with her two children Callum and Georgia. Katy said: “Thanks to Cross Keys Homes’ shared ownership scheme I now have a wonderful family home which is affordable.”

Nick, Katy, Callum and Georgia are pictured with Mick Papworth and Nigel Carter from construction company Lindum.